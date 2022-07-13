An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people who were found unresponsive near a Tampa convenience store were hospitalized after consuming bad drugs, according to authorities.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department confirmed with News Channel 8 that seven people were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in “stable condition” as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information regarding the incident, however, further details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story.