TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was caught on camera causing havoc outside on the doorstep of a woman’s home in Riverview.

In the video, the woman said she came home to find her entire front porch “busted, broken, and completely moved…”

The woman said a neighbor left a note saying the damage was caused by an alligator roughly 7-feet-long.

Animal control workers were called to the home to wrangle the gator with a leash. in the video, the narration jokes workers, who can be seen wearing crocs sandals, deserve a crocs sponsorship.

At the end of the video, the woman jokes, “nothing says Florida girl like that.”