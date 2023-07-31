TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were arrested in a Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation targeting men who aimed to victimize minors.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said its operation, which spanned four days, attempted to identify individuals that exploit children for commercial sex through the Internet.

Deputies said each suspect traveled to a home used in the operation and paid undercover detectives to engage in commercial sex with minors.

“I am beyond proud of our Human Trafficking Section and undercover detectives that worked to bring these vile predators to justice,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “These operations show our agency’s tireless commitment to eradicating human trafficking in our community.”

The following men were arrested during the four-day operation:

• Ricardo Quezada- Perez, 39

• Kenrick Anthony Jones, 30

• Darryl Latimore III, 28

• Mohamed Kharseity, 26

• Ganesh Gonuguntla, 34

• Hector Enriquez Hernandez, 27

• Efrain Ruiz Diaz, 25

All seven arrested face felony charges including:

• Human Trafficking for Commercial Sexual Activity

• Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

• Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

• Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communications Devices