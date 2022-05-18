TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bayshore Boulevard home worth $6 million owned by Jason Bell, winner of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, is now on the market.

The 8,525 square foot home has been updated in a contemporary style.

The one-of-a-kind, custom-built home is located at 2902 West Fair Oaks Ave. It has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two garages with electric charging stations and imported Paraguay cabinets and European appliances in the kitchen.

Exterior features include a pool with fountains, a sunken entertainment deck and a detached two-story gym.

The home also has many custom features including three fireplaces, electric blinds, a smart home system and an outside Zen water feature.

The home has been listed by Smith & Associates Real Estate.

“This modern home is light and bright with soaring ceilings and a third floor home theater and game room, making it the dream house for a family,” says Realtor Jennifer Fuddy. “Tampa race car champion, Jason Bell and his family have done a spectacular job making this property feel both luxurious and homey.”

More information on the home can be found online.