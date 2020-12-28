61-year-old woman beaten, robbed after being followed off HART bus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a 61-year-old woman was beaten and robbed by two people after getting off a HART bus in Tampa last month.
The incident occurred at the intersection of 22nd Street North and Link Street on Nov. 24. Police released surveillance images of the two suspects on Monday.
Police said the pair followed the woman off the bus and took her purse. She was punched in the face and kicked in the process.
Police are asking those with information regarding the two suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).
