600 job openings at TPA airport-wide hiring event Nov. 9

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Internation Airport is hiring! TPA and its tenants are looking to fill more than 600 full and part-time positions in the airport’s second-largest hiring day yet.

The in-person hiring event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TPA’s Event Space (between Airsides E and F) on Level 3 of the Main Terminal.

At least 25 companies will interview candidates and offer positions on the spot. Employers will fill a variety of year-round jobs including both full and part-time positions with airlines, shops, restaurants, rental car companies, ground handling services and more.

“For those looking to work at America’s Favorite Airport, these positions offer an excellent opportunity to leave your mark as the first and last impression of our region for our guests,” John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service said.

Hiring managers suggest bringing multiple copies of your resume along with your ID.

More details on the Nov. 9 hiring event and a list of participating businesses can be found here.