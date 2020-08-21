6-year-old Hillsborough Co. girl dies from coronavirus, youngest death in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County is now the youngest Florida resident to die from the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health records.

On Friday, Hillsborough County reported seven new deaths, including the child.

FDOH’s list of deaths states the girl’s case was counted on Monday, Aug. 17. State officials are unsure if her case was travel-related or if she came in contact with a known case.

The girl is now the eighth child to die from coronavirus.

The second youngest COVID-19 death in Florida was a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County. Kimora Lynum’s family said she had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever. Her family also had no idea how or where “Kimmi” contracted the virus.

