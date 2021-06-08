6-year-old grazed by bullet after 4-year-old fires gun found under couch in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old was injured Tuesday morning after a 4-year-old found a gun under a sofa in a Tampa home and fired it, police said.

The alleged shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a home on East Frierson Avenue. A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said a 6-year-old showed up at a nearby hospital around that time with a leg wound. The child is expected to be OK.

Police said it appears a 15-year-old left a gun under the sofa in the Frierson Avenue home. The department spokesperson said the 15-year-old is “a friend of one of the relatives.”

According to police, a 4-year-old discovered the gun under the sofa and fired it. The bullet then grazed the 6-year-old in the leg, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police have not said whether any charges will be filed.