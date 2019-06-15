6-year-old child dies after being accidentally run over by family member

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Hillsborough deputies say a 6-year-old child has died after being accidentally run over by a relative in a Starbucks parking lot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:15 p.m. the 6-year-old opened the rear passenger side door of the vehicle and fell out of the vehicle.

The driver was unaware the child fell out and ran the child over.

The driver, who told detectives he did not realize the child had been run over by the vehicle, got out to check on the child, who was alert and did not appear to have any wounds at the time.

He placed the child back in the vehicle and continued to drive when he realized the child had lost consciousness, he called 911 and pulled over. The child was unresponsive when EMS arrived and was pronounced dead at Brandon Regional Hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. An investigation is ongoing.



