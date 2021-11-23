6 men arrested by Hillsborough sheriff in undercover child predator sting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested six men in an undercover child predator sting operation.

The six men were all arrested for online solicitation of a minor, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. HCSO said the investigation ran from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 and targeted suspects using the internet and social media to prey on adolescents.

“Undercover detectives created fictitious profiles posing as 14 and 15-year-old females and males,” according to HCSO. “Each of the six individuals arrested communicated their desires to have sex with who they thought was an underage individual, and they also traveled to meet the fictitious teenager to carry out the acts.”

Some of the suspects who were arrested traveled from out of town to Riverview from Davenport and Palmetto.

“There are predators on the internet and social media every day looking to take advantage of children,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As we head into the holiday season when our children are off from school with more idle time on their hands, it’s important for parents to remember the importance of monitoring what their children are doing online. Know who your child is talking to and what websites they are visiting.”

Suspects Casimiro Vidal Rael, 37 and Gabriel Guerrero Gonzalez, 29 drove to Riverview from Palmetto. and Davenport, respectively. One suspect, Robin Varghese, 38, identified himself as a pastor upon his arrest.

The sheriff’s office provided the names, booking photos and charges for the following individuals arrested in the operation.

(Gabriel Guerrero Gonzalez)

(Eduardo Antonio Iglesias Amaya)

(Timothy Louro)

(Casimiro Vidal Rael)

(Michael Rosado Jimenez)

(Robin Varghese)