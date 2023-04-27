TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Philadelphia stopped a combined six gallons of an industrial chemical solvent known on the streets as liquid ecstasy or “coma in a bottle.”

Authorities said the chemical substance, called gamma butyrolactone (GBL), arrived in two separate shipments from France. Both shipments were destined for an address in Hillsborough County.

When officers opened each shipment, they found a single clear plastic jug filled with an opaque liquid, identified as GBL, a DEA Schedule 1 controlled substance.

According to the DEA, GBL is a chemical analogue of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that can pose severe health consequences like respiratory distress, coma, and death.

Officers said GHB is used by bodybuilders to increase growth hormone and by sexual predators as a date-rape drug. However, used properly, GBL is an industrial solvent that strips paint and rust.

While no arrests have been made, CBP said it “will continue to use our border security authority to search suspect international parcels and intercept dangerous products that could seriously harm American citizens.”

“CBP officers and agents seized an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at our nation’s air, land and sea ports of entry.”