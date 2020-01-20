6 cold weather shelters to open in Hillsborough County Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Cold weather shelters will open Monday night for the homeless and those who live without adequate heat in Hillsborough County.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s.
Shelter locations:
Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 347-8333
Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 6321 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 716-3996
Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets
Phone: (813) 554-5004
Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 671-7672
Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077
If you need a ride to a shelter, you can call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at 813-272-7272 from 4 p.m. until capacity is reached, or until 7 p.m.
LATEST STORIES: