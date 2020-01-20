6 cold weather shelters to open in Hillsborough County Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Cold weather shelters will open Monday night for the homeless and those who live without adequate heat in Hillsborough County.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

Shelter locations:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 347-8333



Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults



Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 6321 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 716-3996



Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004



Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 671-7672



Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077

If you need a ride to a shelter, you can call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at 813-272-7272 from 4 p.m. until capacity is reached, or until 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: