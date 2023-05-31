HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — About 58,000 voters in Hillsborough County had some of their information illegally accessed, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office.

An investigation revealed an unauthorized person copied personal information such as social security and driver’s license numbers, according to officials. The investigation was first reported May 3.

The information that was accessed was primarily from files used to conduct voter registration list maintenance, officials said. It was stressed that neither the voter registration system or ballot tabulation systems were accessed.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office said it will mail letters this week to those who were affected.

The investigation is ongoing.

