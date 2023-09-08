TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information about someone who dumped eight 55-gallon drums of suspected petroleum on a roadside in Hillsborough County.

The incident happened Aug. 26 at about 1 p.m. along Port Sutton Road off Highway 41, according to a news release.

Surveillance video shows what is believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee that may have been tied to the dumping, according to the release.

Surveillance photos show the suspected vehicle traveling down the road with a trailer containing barrels, and the next photo shows the vehicle heading in the opposite direction, but with an empty trailer.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. To report tips, call 1-800-873-TIPS. Information can be left anonymously.