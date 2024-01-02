TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fifty-three people were charged with DUI in the Tampa area over the New Year’s Eve weekend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Ball Drop” saw 544 traffic stops resulting in 64 citations, 493 warnings and 53 DUI arrests.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 25 of those DUI arrests were made by its deputies. The remaining were from the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Even though New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate new beginnings, there is never an excuse to drink and drive,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Each arrest signifies preventing a potential tragedy.”

“Operation Ball Drop” took place between Friday and Monday and was conducted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.

“As we step into the new year, let’s make a promise to prioritize responsible choices and shared safety,” Chronister said. “Let’s be selfless, understanding that our decisions behind the wheel impact not only ourselves but also the lives of others.”