$50K reward offered for armed & dangerous bank robbery suspect

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI is linking a prolific Tampa Bay robber to last week’s shooting of an armored truck driver, and another person.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the Brinks truck driver was at the credit union trying to replenish the ATM outside when a man approached him from behind.

Chronister says the man was trying to rob the ATM. He and the Brinks driver got into an altercation that ended with the Brinks driver being shot, deputies say.

#Reward is now up to $50K for information leading to the identification and arrest of this man wanted in connection with bank robberies, carjackings and the Brink's armored car robbery and shooting on 12/6 in Brandon. @crimestopperstb https://t.co/0eeH1tVIxf pic.twitter.com/TzjIOGoKz3 — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) December 12, 2019

During the altercation, the sheriff says a good Samaritan who was sitting in his car in the parking lot while his wife was inside got involved and tried to help the Brinks driver. That man was also shot.

The sheriff’s office says the man is wanted in five bank robberies over the past 14 months between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and is considered armed and dangerous.

The reward for the man’s capture also been increased to $50,000 thanks to assistance from the FBI, CrimeStoppers, Brinks, and Mid-Florida Credit Union.