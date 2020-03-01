Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the driver that hit and killed a 5-year-old child walking with their mother on Rogers Road Saturday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9:23 p.m. When deputies arrived, they immediately began CPR on the child until the fire department arrived.

The child was then life-flighted to Tampa General Hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The child’s mother is expected to survive.

Deputies said the driver never stopped to help the mother and child after the crash.

The vehicle is described as an unknown make, light colored sedan. The pictured vehicle above was seen in the area of the time of the hit and run and may have witnessed the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.