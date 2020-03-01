Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the driver that hit and killed a 5-year-old child walking with their mother on Rogers Road Saturday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9:23 p.m. When deputies arrived, they immediately began CPR on the child until the fire department arrived.

The child was then life-flighted to Tampa General Hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The child’s mother is expected to survive.

Deputies said the driver never stopped to help the mother and child after the crash.

The vehicle is described as an unknown make, light colored sedan. The pictured vehicle above was seen in the area of the time of the hit and run and may have witnessed the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man robbed after Grindr meet"

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman needs insurance money"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss