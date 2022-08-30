TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One child was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Hillsborough County Monday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two children, ages 5 and 8, who had been shot.

Both children were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where the 5-year-old was pronounced deceased and the 8-year-old is listed in critical condition.

The children’s names and gender were not disclosed.

“At this time, all those believed to be involved in this incident are accounted for and the investigation remains ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Further information was not immediately available.