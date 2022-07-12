TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old girl in Tampa with mental and physical challengers can now enjoy her backyard pool with the rest of her family.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Florida helped out the Jacobs family.

Ava Jacobs has a neurological disorder that makes her non-verbal and non-mobile.

Her mother, Jessica Jacobs, said Ava loves the water, so Make-A-Wish was able to provide a sun shelf, which helps Ava enjoy the pool safely.

“Because she can’t swim like any other child, so this gives them the opportunity to be on the sun shelf only in a couple of inches of water. They can walk around her, they can play with her, they can hand her toys,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said the pool water calms Ava down, so it can be especially helpful when she is having a bad day.