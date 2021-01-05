LIVE NOW /
Deputies: 5 wounded in Palm River shooting

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left five people with injuries Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in a plaza on 78th Street and Rideout Road.

Investigators said five people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known. No fatalities have been reported.

Detectives blocked off a portion of 78th Street to collect evidence.

HCSO spokeswoman Crystal Clark said all five victims have been interviewed, but did not say whether anyone was in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

