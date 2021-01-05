Deputies: 5 wounded in Palm River shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left five people with injuries Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in a plaza on 78th Street and Rideout Road.
Investigators said five people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known. No fatalities have been reported.
Detectives blocked off a portion of 78th Street to collect evidence.
HCSO spokeswoman Crystal Clark said all five victims have been interviewed, but did not say whether anyone was in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES ON WFLA.COM:
- Call center hours extended to help Hillsborough seniors make vaccine appointments
- ESPN’s MegaCast to make NFL playoffs debut for Titans vs. Ravens game
- NFL sets order for non-playoff teams to draft in April
- Midwest museum inspires future athletes with Olympic glory
- Olympics mental health task force created to help athletes