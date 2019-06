TAMPA (WFLA) – FHP is currently investigating a traffic crash with injuries that left shut down I-75 in all directions early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 271 near Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

FHP says it was two separate crashes involving a total of five vehicles. Four people were transported to the hospital, three with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

All lanes have reopened as of 8:30 a.m.