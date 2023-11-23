HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two convicted felons were arrested Wednesday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on drug and weapons charges.

Deputies were informed that Devin Belcher, 27, was violating his probation by being involved in activities involving guns and drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Belcher was found at a Wawa gas station and was pulled over by deputies when he turned into the Hush Gentleman’s Club parking lot, deputies said. He was allegedly in possession of marijuana, $6,000 in cash, a “substantial amount” of cocaine and fentanyl.

Rafael Lugo Toucet, 43, was allegedly found with a bag with prescription pills and a Glock at his feet, deputies said. Toucet is a five-time convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office got a search warrant for Belcher’s home and found more weapons and ammo.

“By acting on credible tips and collaborating effectively, we have successfully removed a substantial threat from our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our commitment to ensuring public safety remains strong, and we will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the peace and security of Hillsborough County.”

Belcher was charged with three counts of violation of probation, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in fentanyl.

Toucet was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug without prescription.