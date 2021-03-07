5 storage units damaged by fire at warehouse in Carrollwood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five storage units were damaged by flames and 15 more suffered smoke damage when a fire broke out at a storage warehouse in the Carrollwood area Sunday night, fire rescue officials said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews were called to the Metro Self Storage warehouse on Gunn Highway just before 8 p.m. As soon as they got to the scene, firefighters started an offensive attack on the flames.

Public Information Officer Eric Seidel said a second alarm was called for manpower due to the length of the storage structure. About 30 storage units were connected under a common attic that had smoke coming from beneath the eaves, he added.

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue photo)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue photo)

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down within 20 minutes. Seidel said that limited actual fire damage to just five units. Fifteen more had smoke damage.

According to Seidel, firefighters had to enter more than 20 units to track the fire and prevent it from spreading.

No one was injured in the fire. Seidel said the cause is under investigation.