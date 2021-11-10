5 star hotel, 37-story condo tower coming to Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new five-star hotel and 37-story condominium tower set to open in 2024 will be built in downtown Tampa along the Riverwalk.

The building will be created by Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Two Roads Development and will be bordered by Whiting Street, Brorein Street and the Riverwalk.

It will include a full hotel at the base with 220 rooms, as well as a luxury spa and rooftop pool, a restaurant, lobby bar and café.

The location will also offer more than 11,000 square feet of meeting space.

A total of 207 Pendry Residences condos will sit above the hotel, starting in the range of $900,000. The condos include a “dedicated residential staff,” which includes 24-hour room service and more. These will range from one to three-bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.



(Pendry Tampa renderings, courtesy Tucker | Hill)

Homeowners will have access to a residential rooftop pool and lounge.

According to a press release, Pendry Tampa will “offer a ‘modern coastal California meets Florida’ design aesthetic.”

Founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International (Pendry’s parent company) Alan J. Fuerstman said Pendry has long aspired to have a location in Florida for hotel guests and home owners.

“We look forward to introducing Pendry’s signature style of service and innovative guest experiences to this thriving city,” he said.

Pendry has locations in West Hollywood, San Diego, Baltimore, Chicago and Manhattan. More locations are planned, including in Washing DC.