TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were hurt on a United Airlines flight on Thursday night, according to Tampa International Airport officials.

Tampa airport officials said the five passengers were hurt aboard United Airlines flight 600 from Newark, New Jersey due to turbulence.

When the plane landed in Tampa around 11 p.m., the five passengers were taken to a hospital for further examination or care, airport officials said.

