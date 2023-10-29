TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State Route 674 in Hillsborough County has been shut down in both directions after an early-morning crash left five dead Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. when a Toyota Tacoma, traveling westbound on SR-674, entered the eastbound lanes near Balm Wimauma Road for an unknown reason.

FHP said as the Tacoma entered the eastbound lanes, the vehicle collided with a Chevy Silverado head-on.

In an attempt to avoid another collision, a Chevy S-10, also traveling in the eastbound lanes, steered left and entered a ditch after debris from the head-on collision struck the vehicle.

According to troopers, five people were killed in the crash. At this time, the FHP has yet to release the identities or ages of the victims.

Both directions of SR-674 are closed at this time. Motorists should seek alternate travel routes.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.