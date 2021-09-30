5 indicted in death of Tampa 4-year-old killed while riding in car

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County grand jury returned an indictment charging five people in connection with the Aug. 22 death of 4-year-old Suni Bell.

According to the indictment, Zvante Sampson, 30 years old; Quandarious Hammond, 28 years old; Jaylin Bedward, 22 years old; James Denson, 24 years old; and Andrew Thompson, 22 years old have all been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a different victim in the same case, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle.

Additionally, the indictment accuses Hammond and Sampson of attempted murder on a third victim in the case; as well as Hammond, Thompson, and Denson of discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

Bell was in her mother’s car on Hillsborough Avenue when she was shot and killed. Police say people in another car pulled up next to the mother and daughter and started shooting.