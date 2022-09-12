TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were rushed to an area hospital Monday morning after they were exposed to “significantly high levels of carbon monoxide,” according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said a car parked in the garage of a home near the intersection of Sugar Pine Way and Black Pine Drive in Tampa was left running overnight.

“The garage was closed overnight and the fumes did fill up the house,” authorities told 8 On Your Side. “Our hazmat team used their meters and it was significantly high levels of carbon monoxide.”

In total, five adults were hospitalized from carbon monoxide exposure. Officials said three of the adults were listed in critical condition and two adults were listed in stable condition.

Between 10 and 12 firefighters responded to the call for help around 10:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries among first responders.

“The answer lies in carbon monoxide detectors,” officials added. “You have to install them, you have to check them, you have to make sure they work.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Symptoms are often described as “flu-like.”

The CDC added that cars and trucks should never be run inside a garage that is attached to a house — even with the garage door open. Homeowners should always open the door to a detached garage so fresh air can circulate when a car or truck is running inside.

