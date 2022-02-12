48th Annual Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Krewe of Sant’ Yago’s Knight Parade came back full force tonight in Ybor City. Crowds gathered on 7th Avenue to watch the illuminated parade go by.

Organizers said they drew a crowd of at least 100,000 people ready to celebrate Latin Heritage the Tampa Bay way. It’s a party Lisa Pleban said she doesn’t miss.

“I’ve been coming since about 2003, and yea, it’s always a great time,” she said.

Many people were glad to see that the festival was back in action after it took a year off due to COVID-19.

“It is so wonderful to have everybody back out here together to having fun,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Christina Nelson told 8 On Your Side it was good to see the streets of Ybor flooded once again.

“Finally everything is coming back to life,” she said. “Why not support the businesses we love and and support our friends that are in the parade tonight.”