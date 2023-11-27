TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend was a busy one for local law enforcement in Hillsborough County they made dozens of arrests while cracking down on DUI drivers.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it began “Operation Stuffed” in collaboration with the Tampa Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol last Wednesday, finishing it out Sunday.

“Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones. Concerns about road safety should not detract from the festivities,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This is why the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has dedicated a specialized DUI unit to combat the issue of impaired driving.”

Deputies said the operation successfully made 44 arrests out of 279 traffic stops, with three of the DUI incidents being classified as DUI hospital cases. Law enforcement also handed out 23 citations and gave 256 warnings.

“I express my gratitude to our exceptional deputies and collaborative partner agencies for their commitment to ensuring road safety during this holiday weekend,” Chronister said. “Many of them selflessly sacrificed time with their families to help ensure the safety of our community. Although this holiday weekend has ended, the holiday season is just beginning. As you enjoy the celebrations of the season, I want to remind everyone to never drive under the influence. Please do your part in keeping our community safe. Let’s all have a great holiday season.”