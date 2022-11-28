TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”

From Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27, the sheriff’s office conducted a safety campaign in an effort to keep drivers under the influence off the road.

In a news release Monday, the sheriff’s office said it partnered with the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol to target both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers in Hillsborough County in an effort to keep drivers safe over the holiday weekend.

“Holidays are a treasured time, and we all love getting together with our relatives, but their safe return is key,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It is a community-wide effort to make Hillsborough County as safe as possible, especially during the holidays. While Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season has just begun, and I want to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly. If you decide to consume alcohol, please, designate a sober driver, call a cab, or ride-share service. It is never a good idea to get behind the wheel while under the influence.”

During the operation, Hillsborough deputies alone resulted in a total of the following: