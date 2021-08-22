4-year-old girl shot, killed while riding in car in Tampa, family says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Tampa.

According to police, the shooting happened along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street on Sunday.

“The suspect(s) shot at a vehicle while traveling along Hillsborough Ave. with a child inside of the car,” police said.

Eight On Your Side has learned the child is 4-year-old Sunni Bell.

Police said Bell was hit by a bullet and later rushed to a hospital, where she later died. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and a motive is still under investigation.

Dozens of evidence markers littered the crime scene for hours for about two blocks.

Police said the suspect (or suspects) shot from a car that was also driving at the time.

After the shooting one of the cars hit a power pole, crews were on scene for more than five hours repairing the power pole.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.

