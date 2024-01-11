TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy with autism went missing on MacDill Air Force Base on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the search is causing major delays for those trying to travel off base.

The boy has brown hair and is wearing a white long sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and unknown color shorts. He was last seen in the Tuskegee Court area about two hours ago, as of this report.

In the Facebook post, MacDill personnel said that if anyone sees the child, do not touch him, and call the base defense operations center at (813) 828-3323.

