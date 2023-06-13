SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) — Four men were accused of running from deputies after allegedly attempting to break into a home in Sun City Center on Saturday.

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, their helicopter spotted a suspicious vehicle while patrolling the Cypress Creek neighborhood.

Two of the men allegedly threw bricks at the front door of a home and hid around the corner, “waiting for someone to exit,” the release stated. Deputies said the other two men were allegedly acting as their lookout and getaway driver.

Footage taken from the HCSO helicopter showed the men leaving the area, allegedly fleeing police. After taking a wide turn and hitting a curb, the men fled on foot, according to HCSO.

The men allegedly ditched two loaded guns as they were running. Another loaded firearm was allegedly found inside the car.

“The proactive observations made by our patrol and aviation units prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The recovery of multiple firearms further emphasizes our prioritization of the safety and well-being of our community.”

HCSO identified the following men as suspects in the alleged home invasion. Their charges are listed below.

Kenyatta James Stephens, 19 Aggravated fleeing to elude Fleeing to elude Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Throwing a deadly missile Resist without violence

Javion Malik Stephens, 18 Throwing a deadly missile Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Resist without violence

Kaiymon Jaheim Stephens, 20 Throwing a deadly missile Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Resist without violence

Gregory Valentino Milledge, 21 Throwing a deadly missile Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Resist without violence (two counts)



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.