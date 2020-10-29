LIVE NOW /
4 men sentenced after attempting to steal trailer carrying over $500K worth of tequila

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Four men ranging from ages 37 to 68 have pleaded guilty to running a tequila cargo theft ring in Hillsborough County.

According to court documents on Dec. 30, 2018 a truck driver hauling a load of tequila stopped for dinner at the Tampa Truck Stop, 6503 N. US Highway 301 and noticed someone had detached his trailer from the vehicle, authorities said. 

The trailer contained cases of Patron tequila, valued at more than $500,000.

Deputies canvassed the area and found the trailer near Ike Smith Rd. and McIntosh Road. They said four men were moving cases of tequila to another box truck parked behind it. 

Deputies arrested Vidal Estrada of Fort Lauderdale, Alberto Obaya of Plant City, Humberto Ramirez of Mascotte, and Lemuel Escobar of Clermont who attempted to flee.

Each man faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

