HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four cats and three dogs were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire in Tampa Thursday evening.

911 callers reported smoke from a second-floor unit of a two-story apartment building around 6:50 p.m., firefighters said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said moderate smoke was billowing from the building when the first unit showed up.

Crews said they pulled hose lines and were met with heavy fire conditions as they initiated an interior attack.

Soon after, crews called a second-alarm fire due to the conditions and size of the structure.

Firefighters used two aerial devices and additional units to set up a water supply from a nearby hydrant to battle the blaze.

Direct fire damage was contained to just one unit, officials said. The smoke damaged adjacent units and first-floor units were damaged by water.

Firefighters said no residents or first responders were reported injured.

Crews said they did rescue four cats and three dogs.

Investigators said unattended cooking appears to be the cause of the fire.