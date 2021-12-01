4 arrested after Tampa police shot at, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say four people were arrested after two officers were shot at in Tampa late Tuesday night.

According to police, the officers had responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North 27th Street and East 19th Avenue, and followed a vehicle seen driving away from the area.

Once the officers got closer, the car stopped, and one of the passengers shot at them before they fled the scene, police said.

After a brief chase, the four suspects were cornered in a parking garage on 901 East Twiggs Street and apprehended, police said.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene. No injuries were reported.