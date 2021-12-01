4 arrested after Tampa police shot at, officials say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say four people were arrested after two officers were shot at in Tampa late Tuesday night.

According to police, the officers had responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North 27th Street and East 19th Avenue, and followed a vehicle seen driving away from the area.

Once the officers got closer, the car stopped, and one of the passengers shot at them before they fled the scene, police said.

After a brief chase, the four suspects were cornered in a parking garage on 901 East Twiggs Street and apprehended, police said.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss