SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Four 19-year-old have been arrested more than a year after a juvenile was shot and killed in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Nov. 11, 2022, along Brower Drive, deputies said. The juvenile — whose name or age has not been released — was found shot and eventually died.

19-year-olds Shaine Garcia, Christopher Cobbs, and Zackaryah Shilts, were arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder while engaged in robbery, according to deputies.

Hailey Quintal, also 19, was charged with accessory after the fact and perjury, deputies said.

“This case is a testament to the fact that, even after a year, our detectives were able to solve this case with persistence, tenacity, and a yearning for justice,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The four responsible for this gruesome murder will now be held accountable for their terrible actions.”

The shooting remains under investigation.