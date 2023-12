TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have arrested a third suspect involved in the Ybor shooting that occurred on Oct. 29.

Chief Lee Bercaw will share details on the arrest and charges of the third suspect in a news conference on Thursday at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.