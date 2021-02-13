3rd straight day of long lines, people turned away at University Mall COVID vaccine site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the last three days there have been long lines and a lot of frustration for many seniors at the University Mall COVID-19 vaccination distribution site.

Joe and Sally Redding showed up at 6:30 a.m. for their second shot Saturday, an hour and a half before the vaccination site was supposed to open.

They had a sheet of paper telling them Saturday was their day. However, they were met with disappointing news.

“They said we have to make an appointment, this was no good,” the Reddings said. “I’ve been up since 4 this morning getting ready to get my second shot and now I can’t get it.”

Many more people heard similar responses from county health officials Saturday. If not, they were waiting in line for a while.

“I just took it like, what can you do,” Lynn Buehler said.

When Hillsborough County was running the University Mall location, the county advised people to just show up 21 days later for their second dose.

Now that the state is running it, the state says everyone needs an appointment. Several seniors say they were never notified.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County Saturday to get more answers to the seniors’ questions.

Health officials say seniors must register online for the second dose before showing up for an appointment. Appointments are confirmed within 48 hours.

Despite this mess, Florida still has one of the highest second dose vaccination rates in the country. We come in at number three with more than 750,000 second-dose vaccinations.