HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirty-six people were arrested in a recent DUI enforcement campaign in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the enforcement campaign, called DUI Saturation, deputies made 158 traffic stops that resulted in 36 arrests and five citations, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our team has zero tolerance for drinking and driving, and those who engage in such behavior should be prepared to face the consequences,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Chronister urged residents to be responsible and never drive while drunk.