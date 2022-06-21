TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $32,686.71 that was sold in Lutz remains unclaimed, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers for the ticket for the Dec. 30 drawing are 14 – 17 – 24 – 25 – 32.

The deadline for the winner to claim the ticket is June 28 at midnight, eastern time.

The ticket was sold at a RaceTrac location at 23390 State Road 54.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

Players who need more information can call the customer service department at 850-487-7787 or go online.

Recently, a Fantasy 5 top prize of $92,036.98 prize that expired May 31 remained unclaimed. It’s unclear if the ticket was claimed by the deadline.