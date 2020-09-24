31 skimmers found at gas stations across Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies have discovered 31 skimming devices at gas stations across the county.

During the course of a three-day, multi-agency operation, detectives located and removed skimmers from gas pumps.

The sheriff’s office days detectives inspected 440 gas stations and opened up 3,612 individual gas pumps.

The skimmers can steal credit and debit card information.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalia Verdina says consumers can protect themselves by paying with cash or a credit card inside of a gas station.

“You can be a victim of a skimmer really at any gas station, not specifically depending on the company. So, our main advice is to remain alert and report something suspicious if they see it,” said Verdina.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office says skimming devices were found inside of pumps at the following locations:

7-11: 3444 W. Columbus Drive

Super Kwik BP: 8001 Gibsonton Drive

Excel Food and Gas: 6118 S. Dale Mabry Highway

Race Fuel/Shell: 5100 E. Adamo Drive

7-11: 13220 US Highway 301 South

Touchdown/Marathon: 19707 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard

7-11: 8801 Memorial Highway

Orient Mobile: 7209 E. Hillsborough Avenue

Mobile Mart: 6005 Big Bend Road

Food and Things: 2010 N. Wheeler Street

Dr. King Sunoco: 6602 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.

7-11: 1020 South Kings Avenue

Parsons Citgo: 503 N. Parsons Avenue

Bhavya Inc.: 7711 Causeway Blvd.

Valrico Shell: 2104 E. SR 60

7-11: 1606 S. Parsons Avenue

7-11: 909 S. 78th Street

7-11: 3629 E. SR 60

7-11: 6008 West Linebaugh Avenue

C and BRI Enterprise Inc.: 10016 McMullen Road

