TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — About 30 firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at a construction warehouse in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Ingraham Street, officials said.

Firefighters had to evacuate the building and fight the fire from outside because the roof became unstable, according to officials. The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

The building, which was a storage building for a local concrete construction company, was unoccupied at the time of the fire, officials said. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.