3 young Tampa siblings missing since last week

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating three young children who were reported missing in the Tampa area.

Nathan Navedo, 7, Noel Navedo, 6, and Naudia Navedo, 2, were last seen Friday in the area of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fletcher Avenue. The children’s parents are Vinquel Navedo, 39, and Taylor Sea, 29.

Deputies obtained a “take into custody order” for the family on Dec. 12, but they were nowhere to be found.

Vinquel Navedo, 39, and Taylor Sea, 29. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the couple may be driving a 2002 Green Ford Taurus with the Florida tag CVC2286.

“It’s been days since these young children were seen and our deputies want to make sure that they are healthy and doing well,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We believe they are still in the Tampa area at this time. I’m urging anyone who has had contact with their parents or has seen the kids, to please call us.”

Those with information regarding their whereabouts can call detectives at 813) 247-8200.

