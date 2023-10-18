TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 3-year-old girl who fell out of the fourth floor of a Tampa apartment has died, Tampa police confirmed Wednesday.

The toddler fell out of a bedroom window at the Mosaic Westshore Apartments in Tampa on Sunday.

“As a parent myself, I know the extent a parent will go to ensure the safety of their child. It is absolutely heartbreaking that a child lost their life in such a tragic manner,” Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve the life-altering loss of their child.

Officers said the child died due to the injuries.