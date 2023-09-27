SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old girl was reported missing early Wednesday after she took a trip to a Seffner Walmart with her grandmother on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Sophia Lovinggood, 3, was last seen at the Walmart located at 11720 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Deputies said Sophia was with her grandmother, Veronica Lovinggood. They said Veronica Lovinggood told her mother that she was on her way to bring Sophia home.

Sophia and her grandma haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Deputies said Sophia was last seen wearing a light green dress, a denim jacket, and purple flowered slides. She has four braids in her hair and a distinctive birthmark on her right shoulder. She also has a scar on her left shoulder.

“Our top priority is the safe return of this young child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are working diligently to locate this little girl, and we urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in bringing her home safely.”

Anyone who has information about Sophia or Veronica Lovinggood is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.