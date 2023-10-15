TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of a Tampa apartment, police confirm.

The Tampa Police Department responded to the Mosaic Westshore apaartment in the 5300 block of West Kennedy Boulevard.

Police said the incident appears accidental.

No additional information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

