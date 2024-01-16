Video: New Florida law cracks down on teen golf cart drivers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teenagers suffered minor injuries after the golf cart they were riding in collided with a sedan on Dale Mabry Highway on Monday night, the Tampa Police Department said.

According to police, the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Dale Mabry and West Dale Avenue.

Police said the golf cart was heading east and tried to cut across all lanes of traffic. A driver slowed down to avoid hitting it, but did not stop in time, and their Honda collided with the cart, knocking the teens out of it.

The teens were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.