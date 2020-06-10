3 teens arrested after Tampa shootout caught on camera

TAMPA (WFLA) — Three teenagers were arrested after being seen on video engaging in a shootout Monday morning in Tampa.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office arrested two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male after investigating video of the gunfire exchange near the intersection of E 138th Avenue and N 15th Street.

Police said the two youngest teens were riding a bicycle and scooter past eight other kids when a verbal altercation occurred. The 17-year-old and several other of the teens in the group of eight began chasing the 16-year-olds.

As the teens fled their pursuit, one of them fired shots toward the 17-year-old with a 9 mm handgun. The sheriff’s office said the teen returned fire with his .22 revolver.

The incident was captured on camera and deputies were able to locate and arrest three teenagers involved.

“This is the kind of work that deputies do each day silently, without recognition, in an effort to make Hillsborough County a safer place for all of us to live,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I’m proud to say that through good investigative work, we were able to take guns out of the hands of these violent teenagers.”

